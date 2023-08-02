Shirebrook man marked 18th birthday with racist assault on police officer

Callum Nussey had been thrown out of the Rush nightclub, on Clumber Street, Mansfield town centre, when police arrived to calm him down on May 8, at 4.30am, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Nicole Baugham, prosecuting, said, after calling them “weirdos” and “paedos” and demanding they take him home, Nussey was arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour.

He struggled as they put him into the police car, spat directly into an officer’s face and shouted racist abuse at him on the journey to custody.

Rush nightclub, Clumber Street, Mansfield town centre. (Photo by: Google Maps)

Nussey admitted racially-aggravated assault on an emergency worker.

Asif Munir, mitigating, said Nussey, a kitchen fitter of previous good character, went to the nightclub with about six friends.

He said: “We have all been young once and may have all have drunk to excess. When I used to do that, there was always someone who ensured we got home in one piece. Unfortunately, on that night, there wasn’t.

“Everyone is trying to help him, he is not helping himself. The officers gave him an opportunity to sober up and perhaps send him home with a flea in his ear.

“The racism doesn’t make sense. The officer in the case isn’t even Asian or Japanese.

“He is disgusted, he is appalled, he is embarrassed by his behaviour. And that’s reflected by his guilty plea.”