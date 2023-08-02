News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Shirebrook man marked 18th birthday with racist assault on police officer

A young Shirebrook man who celebrated his 18th birthday by downing vodka, spitting directly into a police officer’s face and hurling racist abuse at him has been handed a £1,000 court bill.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 16:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 16:01 BST

Callum Nussey had been thrown out of the Rush nightclub, on Clumber Street, Mansfield town centre, when police arrived to calm him down on May 8, at 4.30am, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Nicole Baugham, prosecuting, said, after calling them “weirdos” and “paedos” and demanding they take him home, Nussey was arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He struggled as they put him into the police car, spat directly into an officer’s face and shouted racist abuse at him on the journey to custody.

Rush nightclub, Clumber Street, Mansfield town centre. (Photo by: Google Maps)Rush nightclub, Clumber Street, Mansfield town centre. (Photo by: Google Maps)
Rush nightclub, Clumber Street, Mansfield town centre. (Photo by: Google Maps)
Most Popular

Nussey admitted racially-aggravated assault on an emergency worker.

Read More
Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates’ ...

Asif Munir, mitigating, said Nussey, a kitchen fitter of previous good character, went to the nightclub with about six friends.

He said: “We have all been young once and may have all have drunk to excess. When I used to do that, there was always someone who ensured we got home in one piece. Unfortunately, on that night, there wasn’t.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Everyone is trying to help him, he is not helping himself. The officers gave him an opportunity to sober up and perhaps send him home with a flea in his ear.

“The racism doesn’t make sense. The officer in the case isn’t even Asian or Japanese.

“He is disgusted, he is appalled, he is embarrassed by his behaviour. And that’s reflected by his guilty plea.”

Nussey, of Thickley Close, was fined £583 and ordered to pay a £233 surcharge, £85 costs and £100 compensation.