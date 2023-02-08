Shirebrook man claims strangling attack on woman was ‘huge misunderstanding’

Lukasz Flis attacked the woman at an address on Brunner Avenue, Shirebrook, on September 25, 2021, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Freddie Sail, prosecuting, said she felt a “sharp pain as he strangled her” and later said "he must have had something sharp in his hands”, because he cut and caused her neck to bleed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Flis, aged 39, put his hands around her neck and threatened to kill her, and she was unable to swallow properly for an hour.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

In a statement, she said she had to be signed off work, described herself as “too scared to leave home alone” and now asks neighbours to accompany her.

She said: “I always check my back in case Lukasz is behind me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another man who witnessed the attack said he does not want Flis to return to the address.

Flis, now Tennison Street, Mansfield, denied assault by beating, but was convicted in his absence after a trial

Flis, of previous good character, was unrepresented when he told magistrates: "The whole situation is a huge misunderstanding. I never tried to strangle her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I have to admit I have been verbally abusive to her."

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 280 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay his victim £600 compensation.