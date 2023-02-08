‘Frightened’ Mansfield man threw kettle of boiling water over neighbour’s head

Theo Hopkins-Clark emerged from his flat with a kettle and splashed the right side of his neighbour's face and the back of his head, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court was told.

Freddie Sail, prosecuting, said the police officer was splashed on his thigh and the top of his right hand, and also sustained bruising on his wrist while ‘wrestling’ with Hopkins-Clark, on December 19, 2021.

No-one was seriously injured, but the officer reported feeling “shaken and fearful that it could have been a great deal worse”.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Magistrates heard of ongoing issues between Hopkins-Clark, now aged 20, and two older residents and police were called after a window was broken.

The attack was triggered when one of the men stuck his middle finger up at the eyehole of the Hopkins-Clark’s flat and he came out with the kettle.

Hopkins-Clark, of Willoughby Court, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.

Vicky Clarson, mitigating, said: “He is quite upset at being in court for the first time and the case has been hanging over his head for a long time.”

He moved into the building in July 2021 and made an effort to be friendly to both men, but, she said, matters deteriorated and there were various issues.

Ms Clarson said: “He had been working for 10 straight days and was woken up by loud music coming from the flat.”

When he complained the pair tried to goad him into a fight and they later turned up outside his flat. One of them hit him with a hockey stick and he needed five stitches.

Ms Clarson said: “He was making some tea for a friend when he heard two men outside. He didn't appreciate the officer was there. He is very remorseful.”

There have been no further incidents between him and the males even though they still live in the same vicinity, she added.

