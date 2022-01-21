Shirebrook driver took cannabis to help respiratory problems before rushing to collect daughter
A Shirebrook driver took cannabis to help his respiratory problems before rushing to collect his daughter from the train station, a court has heard.
Christopher Knight's car was stopped by police after they saw him speeding and swerving over the white line on Mansfield Road, in Skegby, at 1am, on July 11, last year.
Andrew Conboy, prosecuting, said a test revealed Knight had 9.1 microgrammes of cannabis per litre of blood, when the specified limit is 2mcg.
Knight, aged 39, of Manvers Court, Shirebrook, admitted driving under the influence of cannabis.
Abbie Edwards, mitigating, said: "Seven years ago he contracted SARS, which led to him developing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and emphysema.
“He feels consuming cannabis helps his condition, but he never drives after consuming it.”
However, on this occasion there was a family emergency.
Ms Edwards said a driving ban would have a ‘huge impact’ on him.
Knight was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.