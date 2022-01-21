Emergency services were at the scene this morning after a crash crashed into a home at the junction of Mansfield Road and Outram Street at New Cross.

Coun Dave Hennigan, Ashfield Council member for Sutton Central and New Cross, said: ““We are urging members of the public to avoid the area of Mansfield Road at the junction of Outram Street. The area is closed off.

“It appears a silver grey saloon car has crashed into the front of a house. We urge people to keep clear.

Police at the scene, with the damage to the house visible.

“I have asked our Community Protection Officers team to visit the site to assist emergency services in terms of help with traffic management and to inform and reassure worried residents in the area.

“We are awaiting further information from the police to assertion what happened. As a local councillor, I would ask residents to avoid this busy junction until it is cleared. We will update residents when we have more information.”

A spokesperson for the Nottinghamshire Fire & Fire Service said: “We got the call at 7:35 this morning – we were requested by East Midlands Ambulance Service.

"Crews from Mansfield, Ashfield and Highfields fire stations attended the scene. We left the scene at 8.55am, leaving the incident to police and structural engineer.”

Sergeant Jamie Bower, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers are on scene following a collision where a car has crashed into a property in Mansfield Road, Sutton.

“Police were called at about 7.25am, along with other emergency services, following the incident and structural engineers have been working alongside them to safely remove the car.

“The driver is believed to have fled the scene and no serious injuries are thought to have been sustained.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 100 of January 21, 2022.”