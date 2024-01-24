Shirebrook cocaine dealer has quit selling drugs and returned to his old job

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kieran Holmes was stopped and searched by door staff at Rush, at 11pm on December 23, 2022, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

Five bags of white powder were discovered and a search of his home on Christmas Eve uncovered more cannabis, cocaine and cash.

In total police found 8.8 grams of cocaine, valued between £400 and £920, 5.1 grams of cannabis worth £140, and £330 in cash.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Holmes initially claimed it was all for his personal use but numerous messages on his phone referred to drug dealing.

The court heard the offences carry a starting point of four-and-a-half years with a range of three to five.

Clarkson Baptiste, mitigating, said there was “potential for a suspended sentence” because Holmes is only 23 and has no previous convictions.

"There is a positive pre-sentence report in which he showed a great deal of candour," he said. "He has shown due contrition for his offending.

"Addiction gave rise to his offending. The amount of drugs found could easily have been charged as simple possession.”

Mr Baptiste said it was “subsistence-level” dealing and there was “no evidence of any lifestyle gain”.

"He had no influence on those above him in the drug-dealing chain,” he said. “He is someone who had limited means who made a very poor choice. He has the desire and motivation to be rehabilitated.

"He asks through me for you to pull back from an immediate custodial sentence.”

On Wednesday, Mr Recorder David Allan told Holmes he wasn't living hand to mouth and had been making money, but accepted he has moved into a different lifestyle since quitting drugs.

“You have not had the easiest start in life and you are not a violent offender,” he said before warning him: “If you commit another offence of drug-trafficking I have little doubt you will serve a prison sentence.”