The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

A round-up of people who have recently received prison sentences at Nottingham Crown Court.
Offences range from robbery and burglary to rape and sexual activity with a child.
1. Jay Wood
Jay Wood, aged 33, of HMP Nottingham, pleaded guilty to one count of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of engaging in sexual activity with a child. He was jailed for a total of 21 years. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Jay Wood
2. Kevin Reynolds
Kevin Reynolds, 35, of Kirkby, admitted criminal damage and was found guilty of sending an offensive/indecent/obscene/menacing message, and three counts of theft. He was sentenced to two years in prison, while a five-year restraining order was also imposed preventing him from seeing or contacting any of his victims. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Kevin Reynolds
3. Curtis Robinson
Curtis Robinson, aged 28, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to six counts of burglary, eight counts of theft, one count of common assault and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker. He was jailed for a total of three years. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Curtis Robinson
4. Jason Emmingham
Jason Emmingham, 40, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and was jailed for three years . (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Jason Emmingham