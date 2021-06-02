Sherwood MP Mark Spencer urges owners to have their say on pet theft

Mr Spencer has launched a new survey giving constituents an opportunity to have their say to help Nottinghamshire Police with its ongoing drive to crack down on the issue.

It comes just months after Mr Spencer wrote to the force to express his concerns over the growing number of thefts across the county during the coronavirus crisis.

Since then, Nottinghamshire Police has appointed a specialist officer to focus on dog thefts – while the Government has also launched a new taskforce in response to the crimes.

Sherwood MP Mark Spencer. Photo: Danel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

“With more of us spending time at home over the past 18 months, I have been concerned to hear about the effects the theft of a pet can have on families,” said Mr Spencer, whose constituency cover Clipstone, Rainworth, Blidworth and Bilsthorpe.

“I want to work with Nottinghamshire Police to see what we can do to crack down on pet theft.

“I am hoping that this survey will give us some key information about people’s concerns and perceptions about pet theft.

“I am also using the opportunity to ask my constituents whether they would like to ask a question to Nottinghamshire Police’s dog theft lead.

"I would like to encourage anyone who is concerned about this issue to fill out the survey.”

The theft of a pet is an existing offence under the Theft Act 1968, with offenders facing a maximum penalty of seven years in prison.

The survey can be completed by clicking here.