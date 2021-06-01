Mansfield man charged following break-in at Warsop property

Two ground floor windows were smashed at a property on Bainbridge Road in the early hours of April 10.

It is believed the house was flooded after taps were left on in the kitchen and a number of items damaged – including two televisions, a pair of glasses and a necklace.

A man was arrested and James Lancashire, of Cliff Street, Mansfield, has been charged with criminal damage, burglary and possession of cannabis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Mansfield man has been charged following a break-in at Warsop property.

He has since been bailed with conditions and is set to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on June 25.

Det Con Ben Grainger said: "We have been carrying out thorough enquiries since the incident was reported to us which led to a man being charged in connection with the offence.

"The victim was left shaken following the ordeal and we have been working with them and endeavour to ensure they are supported."