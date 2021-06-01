Mansfield man charged following break-in at Warsop property
A 29-year-old man has been charged after a house was broken into and extensively damaged in Warsop.
Two ground floor windows were smashed at a property on Bainbridge Road in the early hours of April 10.
It is believed the house was flooded after taps were left on in the kitchen and a number of items damaged – including two televisions, a pair of glasses and a necklace.
A man was arrested and James Lancashire, of Cliff Street, Mansfield, has been charged with criminal damage, burglary and possession of cannabis.
He has since been bailed with conditions and is set to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on June 25.
Det Con Ben Grainger said: "We have been carrying out thorough enquiries since the incident was reported to us which led to a man being charged in connection with the offence.
"The victim was left shaken following the ordeal and we have been working with them and endeavour to ensure they are supported."