Two arrested after drugs worth 'thousands' discovered after car pulled over near Mansfield

Officers made the discovery when they pulled over the vehicle on the A38, close to Junction 28 of the M1, at around 6.40pm yesterday (Tuesday 13 December 2022).

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Road Crime Team noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from inside the car.

They carried out a search of the vehicle and found suspected heroin and cocaine concealed within a baby grow, or sleepsuit, in the boot.

The car was pulled over near Mansfield

A 48-year-old woman and a man, aged 24, were both arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Officers also found a 'crack pipe' and an empty bag of cannabis when they searched the man.

Detective Inspector Simon Harrison, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an excellent piece of police work by the officers on patrol yesterday evening which has allowed us to recover large quantities of suspected Class A drugs.

“I am pleased these two suspects have been arrested and our investigation continues.