Sentencing date at crown court set for Kirkby pervert who downloaded child porn

A Kirkby man who downloaded sick child porn featuring kids as young as six has been sent to the crown court for sentence.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 24th Aug 2023, 12:17 BST- 1 min read

David Whitehead, aged 59, of Diamond Avenue, admitted three counts of making indecent images of children, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

Nicole Baugham, prosecuting, said Whitehead's internet service provider tipped off police and officers confiscated devices from his address on August 22, last year.

The court heard he had 25 category A images, 28 category B and 366 category C, when category A is the most extreme.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Mansfield Magistrates Court.
She said the children in the images were aged between eight and 12 and also as young as six.

Any likely sentence would exceed the court's powers, Ms Baugham added.

Pars Samrai, mitigating, asked for a probation report to be prepared before he appears at Nottingham Crown Court on September 26.

District judge Gillian Young ordered Whitehead to sign on at a police station under the notification rules for sex offenders.