Sentence set for shoplifter who targeted TK Maxx store in Mansfield

A shoplifter who targeted TK Maxx stores in Mansfield and Newark, stealing £1,500 of clothes has been banned from shops in Nottinghamshire until he is sentenced.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 19th Jul 2023, 16:23 BST- 1 min read

Marius Gheorghita struggled with a member of staff as he tried to leave a store on St Peter’s Retail Park, Mansfield, on June 26, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, said Gheorghita was found with a device to disable security alarms.

The court heard he stole £729 of garments from TK Maxx, in Newark, on May 11, and £819 from the Mansfield branch, on June 19.

Mansfield Magistrates CourtMansfield Magistrates Court
Mr Pietryka said he has previous convictions for shopifting in Northamptonshire, Essex and Bedfordshire, between 2012 and 2021

Gheorghita, aged 33, of Princes Street, Derby, admitted two counts of theft and one of going equipped.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Gheorghita, who is married with three children, has never served a custodial sentence.

Sentencing was adjourned for a probation report until August 10 when he will be sentenced.