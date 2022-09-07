Selston man downed vodka before hurling accusations and assaulting his ex-partner

Nottingham Magistrates’ Court heard Ian Hardstaff began accusing the woman of sleeping with other people ‘out of nowhere’ while they were both drinking spirits at his home on March 17, at about 8.30pm.

Annelli Pritchard, prosecuting, said Hardstaff began jabbing his finger at her and frightening her, but she stood her ground, because the accusations were baseless.

They began calling each other names and Hardstaff, aged 53, lashed out with the back of his hand and hit her face.

She jumped up and threw her drink into his face. He followed her into the bathroom where he accused her of stabbing him in the eye, which Ms Pritchard said, was ‘clearly untrue’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hardstaff followed her into the living room and swung a punch – causing her to see a flash of light, and instant pain – which left the side of face throbbing and bruised.

The woman, who had been in an ‘on-off’ relationship with him for five years, was treated at hospital.

In a statement, she said she was ‘sick of being treated like this’, is scared of seeing him around Mansfield, and does not leave the house due to anxiety.

The court heard she is diagnosed with psychosis and depression, and the ordeal made these conditions worse.

Hardstaff, of Launds Avenue, was convicted of assault by beating at a trial.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said there was no proven history of domestic violence against either party and Hardstaff’s ex has pre-existing mental health issues.

He said: “The assault consisted of two blows and alcohol had been consumed by both parties.

“He doesn’t travel to Mansfield as a matter of course. He only went to collect her and he hasn't been there for seven months.”