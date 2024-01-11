Selston boy racer who outran cops in city centre chase ‘lucky nobody died’

A Selston boy racer who outran police with speeds of 78mph in a chase through the city centre with a 30mph limit was lucky nobody died, a court has heard.

Jack Sherwood was racing another car on Queen Street, in Nottingham, when he swerved on to London Road and was spotted by police officers, at 8.45pm, on September 7, last year.

David Eager, prosecuting, said the car crossed into the passenger lane and was "moving so fast it was lurching”.

Officers reached 70mph but were soon outdistanced as 26-year-old Sherwood ignored red lights and narrowly missed a bicyclist on Meadow Lane.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Although they were outrun, the officers noted his registration and served a Section 172 notice.

Sherwood replied to confirm he had been the driver, but denied seeing any police officers and claimed he observed the speed limit.

When he was interviewed he made no comment, Mr Eager added.

Kate Hodgkinson, mitigating, said Sherwood, of previous good character and with a clean driving licence, deserved credit for his early guilty plea.

“To say he is ashamed would be a huge understatement,” she said. “He has shown remorse throughout. He knows he shouldn't have driven like that. He is deeply ashamed of his actions.

“He has accepted he is entirely in the wrong. To put it bluntly he is petrified of the prospect of going to prison. He is taking steps to sell the vehicle and is abiding by the terms of an interim disqualification.”

Ms Hodgkinson said Sherwood relied upon his car to get to work as a project manager but has made alternative arrangements.

Sherwood, of Gill Street, Selston, previously admitted dangerous driving when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court.

On Thursday, Judge Nirmal Shant KC, the Recorder of Nottingham, said: "This passes the custody threshold by a long chalk. Prison is not a potential, it's a likelihood. He could have killed people on that road. It's a long, persistent piece of driving.”

Nottingham Crown Court heard Sherwood’s mother has been diagnosed with terminal cancer and sentencing was adjourned until January 22 for proof to be provided.