Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Police interviewed Kelly Knight at her home after receiving a tip-off she had driven her Nissan Note, on Fairfield Drive, on June 26, at about 7pm, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court was told.

Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, said that a breath test revealed she had 115 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

She told police she had been at home and drank two drinks before she panicked.

Knight, aged 44, of Park Avenue, admitted drink-driving.

Anna Sood, mitigating, said on that evening her disabled son received death threats from his peers and she got into a panic.

She said: “She doesn't seek to shy away from what happened.”

The court heard she was “anxious and scared” and “the emotional impact of the bullying contributed to her decision to drive”.

Knight was given a 12-month community order with 20 rehabilitation days and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.