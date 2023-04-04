Safer car parks scheme in Eastwood to clamp down on anti-social behaviour
Car parks in Eastwood have been made safer as part of a clampdown on anti-social behaviour.
Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry’s Safer Streets initiative has recently funded a ‘Park Mark’ award in the town.
The award recognises that a parking facility has measures in place to actively deter crime and the fear of crime in car parks.
Victoria Street and Alexandra Street car parks have both been accredited the award and added on to the safer parking scheme after passing a rigorous risk assessment carried out by the police and the British Parking Association, including assessing if there are appropriate levels of surveillance, lighting, signage, and its cleanliness.
These criteria are known to reduce the opportunity for crime and create a safer environment for the public.
Parking operator Broxtowe Borough Council said it is doing everything it can to prevent crime and reduce the fear of crime.
A spokesperson said: “The two new safer parking awards in Eastwood complement the council’s existing 15 other Park Mark awards in other car parks throughout the borough.
“The main benefits are that visitors and residents using the facilities feel safe, which support the town centre’s economic vitality and ensuring town centres continue to be a safe place to live, work and visit.”
Inspector Mike Ebbins, District Commander for Broxtowe, said: “It’s great for Eastwood that these car parks have been accredited with this award.
“I hope motorists who use these car parks now feel safer and more confident knowing these areas have measures in place to deter and prevent crime.”
The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire secured £3 million from the Home Office’s Safer Streets fund in the summer and has been working with partners across the county, including Broxtowe Borough Council and Nottinghamshire Police, to implement a range of schemes to tackle neighbourhood crime, antisocial behaviour and violence against women and girls.
The successful ‘Park Mark’ awards were partially funded through Safer Streets to tackle antisocial behaviour.
Caroline Henry, Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire, said: “Preventing crime and the fear of crime is crucial in making sure the public feel safe when they are out and about in their communities.
“By funding initiatives such as the ‘Park Mark’ award, it gives the public confidence that partners are working together to keep them safe.”