Safer car parks scheme in Eastwood to clamp down on anti-social behaviour

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry’s Safer Streets initiative has recently funded a ‘Park Mark’ award in the town.

The award recognises that a parking facility has measures in place to actively deter crime and the fear of crime in car parks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria Street and Alexandra Street car parks have both been accredited the award and added on to the safer parking scheme after passing a rigorous risk assessment carried out by the police and the British Parking Association, including assessing if there are appropriate levels of surveillance, lighting, signage, and its cleanliness.

Nottinghamshire PCC Caroline Henry and Inspector Mike Ebbins outside Eastwood Police Station.

These criteria are known to reduce the opportunity for crime and create a safer environment for the public.

Parking operator Broxtowe Borough Council said it is doing everything it can to prevent crime and reduce the fear of crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “The two new safer parking awards in Eastwood complement the council’s existing 15 other Park Mark awards in other car parks throughout the borough.

“The main benefits are that visitors and residents using the facilities feel safe, which support the town centre’s economic vitality and ensuring town centres continue to be a safe place to live, work and visit.”

Victoria Street car park has been awarded 'Park Mark' status.

Inspector Mike Ebbins, District Commander for Broxtowe, said: “It’s great for Eastwood that these car parks have been accredited with this award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope motorists who use these car parks now feel safer and more confident knowing these areas have measures in place to deter and prevent crime.”

The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire secured £3 million from the Home Office’s Safer Streets fund in the summer and has been working with partners across the county, including Broxtowe Borough Council and Nottinghamshire Police, to implement a range of schemes to tackle neighbourhood crime, antisocial behaviour and violence against women and girls.

The successful ‘Park Mark’ awards were partially funded through Safer Streets to tackle antisocial behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caroline Henry, Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire, said: “Preventing crime and the fear of crime is crucial in making sure the public feel safe when they are out and about in their communities.