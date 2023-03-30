Glyn Hassell, a regular at the Dog and Parrot pub on Nottingham Road, was crowned the winner in the ‘Community Regular Hero’ category as part of the Community Pub Hero Awards 2023 by owners Dave and Kathryn Boam for all his work supporting the venue and the community.

Glyn has supported the pub in many ways, helping them to raise an impressive £45,000 for charities including MS Society, RSPCA, Children’s Air Ambulance and Combat Stress.

Last year, Glyn also became chair of trustees for Durban House Community Hub, which will turn a disused building into a meeting place for local people of all ages.

David and Kathryn Boam receiving the award at the House of Commons.

The trophy was presented to David and Kathryn Boam, accepting on behalf of regular Glyn, at an awards ceremony at the House of Commons on March 28, attended by other Community Pub Hero Awards finalists, MPs and competition judges.

Kathryn Boam, licensee of The Dog and Parrot, said: “It’s such a shame Glyn couldn’t be there but we were delighted to accept the award for him.

“Glyn has helped us in so many ways. He arranges our charity events, manages our social media and has raised the profile of the pub.

“With his help, we’ve raised £45,000 for charity, which is huge for a small pub like ours.”

Glyn Hassell and his wife Mandy (left) with Dog and Parrot owners Kathryn and Dave Boam.

Humble Glyn said everyone in the community has played their part and deserves the award.

The 59-year-old added: “This award has my name on it but it’s for the whole Dog and Parrot family.

“Everyone in the community contributes so much and it’s a pleasure to play a small part.

“Dave and Kathryn do so much for us all and we all love to help them.”

Nationwide, 200 pubs entered the Community Pub Hero Awards, including 70 nominated by their local MP.

PubAid co-founder Des O’Flanagan said: “We received 200 entries for our awards, so reaching the final 15 was an achievement in itself and going on to take one of the top awards is a triumph.