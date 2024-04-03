Robbery suspect detained after van stolen from Rainworth is found by police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were called to an address in Westbrook Drive, Rainworth, at 8.15pm on Monday, April 1 after a suspect was reported to have threatened a man before driving away.

Multiple officers travelled to the scene and soon located the van parked in Southwell Road East.

The vehicle then drove away from officers before crashing around an hour later on the A617.

Police have arrested a suspect after a van was stolen in Rainworth but later recovered. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

A 30-year-old man was detained nearby and arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and robbery.

Detective Constable Robert Garrow, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Offences of this nature are treated extremely seriously and will always generate a very significant police response.

“Multiple units began searching the local area shortly after this incident was reported, and we were able to recover the vehicle and detain a suspect in little over an hour.