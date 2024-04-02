Mansfield man who fled after road accident at ‘real risk of custodial sentence’

A Mansfield man who was uninsured and banned from driving when he collided with another vehicle before driving off is at “real risk of a custodial sentence,” a court has heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 17:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Kyle Gregg, aged 35, of Bamford Drive, Mansfield, admitted failing to stop after an accident, possession of a class B drug, driving without insurance and while disqualified, and refusing to provide a specimen, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

The court heard the offences happened on Mappleton Drive on March 16.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alexis Mercer, prosecuting, said the offences put him in breach of a community order imposed for affray.

Most Popular
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

"He is in real risk of a custodial sentence," she said. "It may be best to commit the case to the crown court."

Gregg’s solicitor had no observations to make.

A probation report was ordered and the case was committed for sentence at Nottingham Crown Court, on May 28.

An interim driving disqualification was also imposed.