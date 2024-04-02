Mansfield man who fled after road accident at ‘real risk of custodial sentence’
Kyle Gregg, aged 35, of Bamford Drive, Mansfield, admitted failing to stop after an accident, possession of a class B drug, driving without insurance and while disqualified, and refusing to provide a specimen, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
The court heard the offences happened on Mappleton Drive on March 16.
Alexis Mercer, prosecuting, said the offences put him in breach of a community order imposed for affray.
"He is in real risk of a custodial sentence," she said. "It may be best to commit the case to the crown court."
Gregg’s solicitor had no observations to make.
A probation report was ordered and the case was committed for sentence at Nottingham Crown Court, on May 28.
An interim driving disqualification was also imposed.