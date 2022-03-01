Nottinghamshire residents are being urged to Think Wide(N) in campaign to help prevent burglary

Research by Neighbourhood Watch shows two thirds (67 per cent) of people are worried about their home being broken into, yet there are measures we can all take to reduce our chances of becoming a victim of burglary by up to 50 per cent.

Neighbourhood Watch also believe neighbours keeping an eye out for each other is key to reducing burglary, so it has extended the WIDE acronym to WIDE(N):

W: WINDOWS: Keep your windows locked

New Think WIDE(N) burglary prevention campaign has been launched

I: INTERIOR: Put inside lights on a timer/smart bulb

D: DOORS: Double or deadlock your doors

E: EXTERIOR: Put outside lights on a sensor

(N): NEIGHBOURS: Keep an eye out for your neighbours

To learn more about WIDE(N) and burglary prevention measures, visit www.ourwatch.org.uk/thinkwiden.

John Hayward-Cripps, CEO of Neighbourhood Watch Network, said: “It is not okay for two-thirds of people to fear being burgled. More needs to be done to help people be and feel safer, and when it comes to burglary, prevention is always better than cure.

"Since 1982 we have been supporting communities to feel and be safer. We know that by securing your home's windows, interior, doors, exterior and keeping an eye out for neighbours, we can all give ourselves the best chance of not being burgled.

"If you have been burgled recently, criminals are familiar with your home and may come back once you've had time to purchase new items.

"Act soon to avoid being retargeted - use the WIDE(N) advice for a combination of simple yet effective prevention measures.”

Neighbourhood Watch has joined forces with longstanding primary smart security partner, ERA Home Security, to bring their expertise to the Think WIDE(N) burglary prevention campaign.