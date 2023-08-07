Resident of Shirebrook slapped with fine after their waste was fly-tipped

Bolsover Council officers gathered evidence from the waste and launched an investigation. The resident admitted they transferred their waste to a waste collector, but failed to check the collector was properly licensed to collect and transport waste.

A council spokesman said: “If you want to pay someone to collect and dispose of your waste, then it is your responsibility to check to ensure they are a licensed waste carrier. Residents can check if a collector is licensed using the public register on the Environment Agency website. You should also gather as much information as possible including any vehicle registration so they can be traced if your waste ends up fly tipped.”