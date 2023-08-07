Smiles shone through despite ‘biblical’ rain hitting Ashfield Day

Heavy rain failed to dampen spirits as hundreds of hardy souls braved the wet weather to flock to the second Ashfield Day.

Attractions included live music, a fun fair and dozens of stalls – although a number of performances had to be shelved due to the poor conditions which affected Sutton Lawn on Saturday.

However, those who did go praised the event – and Ashfield Council has already promised to do it all again next year.

Posting on Ashfield Council’s Facebook page, Lorraine Orton said: “It was brilliant. Shame about the weather, but that can't be helped. We had a fab time.”

And Kimberley Stanforth said: “It would have been better if it was dry, but what a turnout. Lots of rides, food, entertainment and stalls. It all looked amazing.”

Music on the main stage was delayed by the weather, meaning local musicians and singers from Empire Music school, Star and stage, Fortitude and the Grand Central Choir could not perform, but Ashfield Council has confirmed it is looking at other opportunities for them to take to the stage.

With conditions improving slightly, acts including local singer-songwriters Ashley Westlake and Dan Knight and others were able to take to the stage, alongside tributes to Abba, Taylor Swift, George Ezra as well as dance orchestra Ibiza Nights.

The open air cinema also showed the Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody, while stall-holders reported good trade.

The fun fair also stayed open on the Sunday to take advantage of improved weather.

Coun Dale Grounds, council chairman, who even dressed as his alter-ego Spider-Man to entertain show-goers, said: “The residents of Ashfield showed true grit and came together in the most adverse of weather conditions.

“I was delighted to attend as both council chairman, as well as in my voluntary role as Spider-Man – complete with chains.

“As a council, we appreciate the importance of bringing our communities together for events like Ashfield Day. Long may they continue.”

Coun Chris Huskinson, council executive lead for leisure, health and wellbeing said: “While we were hugely hampered by the weather conditions, everyone who braved the weather had a great day.

“I am sorry that many of our residents who had practised for months didn’t get the chance to perform. We are looking at ways of ensuring they get the opportunity to perform in the future.

“As a council, it is vital we do everything possible to bring people together and I’d like to think that any future events, of which there will be many, will not be so unlucky with the weather in the future.”

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said: “I’d like to thank everyone for coming, despite the biblical weather conditions. We couldn’t do anything about the adverse weather, but what we did do is ensure everything that could happen did happen. This makes us even more determined to make sure Ashfield Day returns for 2024.”

