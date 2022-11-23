Concerns were raised during a county police and crime panel meeting that hate crimes were increasing, but questions were raised over whether this was due to higher reporting levels.

Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner, told the panel: “This is very close to my heart.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A hate crime is one which typically involves violence motivated by prejudice on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation.

Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner.

Nottinghamshire Police statistics show that in the year to September, 2,534 incidences of hate crime were recorded, compared with 2,508 in the year to September 2021.

Police papers stated: “Hate occurrences remain comparable to the level recorded in the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Within the sub-categories of hate crime, there have been increases in reported crimes relating to Sexual Orientation, Transgender and Alternative Subculture of 10.5 per cent, 10.9 per cent and 37.5 per cent respectively.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Linda Woodings said: “There has been an increase in hate occurrences based on sexual orientation and hate occurrences based on transgender.

“I am sure all my colleagues would condemn the level of toxicity aimed at transgender people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Henry said: “In my police and crime plan, I wanted more reporting of hate crime. I feel like we are at the tip of the iceberg with getting it reported.

“I want more people to know when they report it, how seriously we take it in Nottinghamshire police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of those that do report it, 82 per cent of them are happy with the response they get from Nottinghamshire police.