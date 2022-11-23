One victim had an imitation firearm pointed in her face before she was dragged from the van and struck several times over the head with the weapon during the robbery in Stepnall Heights.

The other victim was also punched to the head before the robbers took two mobile phones and £20 in cash from inside the van.

The court heard the two victims were delivering fruit and vegetables around Boughton when they came under attack on December 23, 2021.

Keegan Garland, left, and Jake O'Brien have been jailed.

Keegan Garland, aged 28, and 26-year-old Jake O’Brien initially approached the van and engaged one of the drivers in conversation.

They then disappeared from view before returning with their faces covered and demanded cash.

The van window was smashed and one victim was warned she would be shot. One of the offenders also claimed they were part of a ‘Mafia’ who ran the estate.

Garland and O’Brien were identified and arrested after a detailed investigation involving CCTV, forensic examinations and door-to-door inquiries.

O’Brien was forensically traced from a palm print left on the side of the van.

Garland, of Manvers View, Boughton, admitted robbery and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He was jailed for 11 years and four months.

O’Brien, of Bentinck Close, Boughton, was jailed for six years.

Detective Constable Louise Foster, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an appalling display of violence by two men who clearly thought they were above the law.

“They subjected two people who were simply trying to earn a living to a violent and sustained robbery at gunpoint.

“It must have been a terrifying experience for the victims and I am grateful for their help with the investigation.

“Detectives were able to piece together a complex case against Garland and O’Brien, and I am pleased with the sentence handed down to them.