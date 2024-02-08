News you can trust since 1952
Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court

Here are some of the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 8th Feb 2024, 14:05 GMT
Andrew Charlton, 28, of Exeter Street, Salisbury, Wiltshire, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - heroin and possess a controlled drug of class A - crack cocaine. He received a 12 month conditional discharge.

Charles Miller, 43, of Mapplewells Crescent, Sutton, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - amphetamine. He was fined £80 with a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Joseph Fretti, 33, of Market Street, Huthwaite, admitted: sex offenders register - fail comply with notification requirements. He received a 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation days. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Said Aitabbou, 58, of HMP Nottingham, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker, criminal damage and racially/religiously aggravated harassment. He was jailed for six weeks and ordered to pay £150 compensation.

Vicky Oakes, 56, of Broom Close, Worksop, admitted: driving with 107 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was disqualified for 24 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. She received a 12 month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay a £26 surcharge.

Samuel Slater, 33, of Grierson Avenue, Nottingham, admitted: using threatening/abusive words/behaviour. He was fined £120 with £85 costs.

Ryan Broome, 35, of Cavendish Road, Worksop, admitted: driving with 61 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 18 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £400 and ordered to pay a £160 surcharge with £85 costs.

John Bullock, 38, of Markham Road, Langold, Worksop, admitted: driving with 64 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 18 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £288 and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge with £85 costs.

Declan Wilson, 28, of Markham Road, Langold, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. He was fined £80 with £85 costs, a £32 surcharge and £19 compensation.

Craig Collier, 46, of Scotswood Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: driving with 106 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 24 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He received a 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay a £114 surcharge with £85 costs.

Omar Kerroum, 38, of Morley Street, Sutton, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place and criminal damage. He was fined £40 with £150 compensation a £15 surcharge and £85 costs.

Alex Shaw, 22, of Hallcroft Road, Retford, admitted: burglary other than dwelling - theft. He was jailed for 12 months and ordered to pay £950 compensation.