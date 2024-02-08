Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andrew Charlton, 28, of Exeter Street, Salisbury, Wiltshire, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - heroin and possess a controlled drug of class A - crack cocaine. He received a 12 month conditional discharge.

Charles Miller, 43, of Mapplewells Crescent, Sutton, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - amphetamine. He was fined £80 with a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Joseph Fretti, 33, of Market Street, Huthwaite, admitted: sex offenders register - fail comply with notification requirements. He received a 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation days. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

Said Aitabbou, 58, of HMP Nottingham, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker, criminal damage and racially/religiously aggravated harassment. He was jailed for six weeks and ordered to pay £150 compensation.

Vicky Oakes, 56, of Broom Close, Worksop, admitted: driving with 107 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was disqualified for 24 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. She received a 12 month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay a £26 surcharge.

Samuel Slater, 33, of Grierson Avenue, Nottingham, admitted: using threatening/abusive words/behaviour. He was fined £120 with £85 costs.

Ryan Broome, 35, of Cavendish Road, Worksop, admitted: driving with 61 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 18 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £400 and ordered to pay a £160 surcharge with £85 costs.

John Bullock, 38, of Markham Road, Langold, Worksop, admitted: driving with 64 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 18 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £288 and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge with £85 costs.

Declan Wilson, 28, of Markham Road, Langold, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. He was fined £80 with £85 costs, a £32 surcharge and £19 compensation.

Craig Collier, 46, of Scotswood Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: driving with 106 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 24 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He received a 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay a £114 surcharge with £85 costs.

Omar Kerroum, 38, of Morley Street, Sutton, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place and criminal damage. He was fined £40 with £150 compensation a £15 surcharge and £85 costs.