Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court

Declan Plummer, aged 25, of Corporation Street, Mansfield: Admitted criminal damage. He was fined £80 ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Adam Billyeald, 42, of Eckington Walk, Mansfield: Admitted theft from a shop. He was given a 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation days, fined £50 and ordered to pay £254 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ann Buttery, 39, of Eckington Walk, Mansfield: Admitted theft from a shop. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 compensation and a £26 surcharge.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield Magistrates Court

Aaron Walters, 32, of Heathland Close, Mansfield: Admitted drink-driving. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £248 surcharge.

Robert Dalziel, 50, of Westfield Lane, Mansfield: Admitted possession of a class B drug – mamba. He was fined £80 ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Lee Butler, 37, of Rockcliffe Grange, Mansfield: Admitted drink-driving. He was banned from driving for 23 months, fined £800 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £320 surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ravindu Waduge, 23, of Institute Street, Sutton: Admitted supplying electronic cigarette/refill container which did not comply with product requirements. He was fined £135 and ordered to pay £310 costs and a £54 surcharge.

Mark Westlake, 36, of Caunts Crescent, Sutton: Admitted drink-driving. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £120 ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

Adebowale Oyebade, 40, of Priory Avenue, Kirkby: Admitted drink-driving. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £430 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £172 surcharge.

Ryan Gallon, 31, of Mount Avenue, Worksop: Admitted drink-driving and driving without insurance. He was banned from driving for 36 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £260 surcharge.

Mark Mitchell, 33, of Wellington Street, Retford: Admitted drink-driving and driving without insurance. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £200 surcharge.

Dale Hyslop, 38, of Croft Avenue, Hucknall: Admitted driving with no insurance and failure to provide specimen for analysis. He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £500 and ordered to pay a £200 surcharge and £85 costs.

Richard Greenwood, 33, of HMP Nottingham: Admitted attempting to breach a restraining order after conviction. He was jailed for 10 weeks and ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.