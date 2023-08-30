News you can trust since 1952
Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court

Here are some of the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court between July 21 and 30.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 30th Aug 2023, 15:36 BST- 2 min read

Declan Plummer, aged 25, of Corporation Street, Mansfield: Admitted criminal damage. He was fined £80 ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Adam Billyeald, 42, of Eckington Walk, Mansfield: Admitted theft from a shop. He was given a 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation days, fined £50 and ordered to pay £254 compensation.

Ann Buttery, 39, of Eckington Walk, Mansfield: Admitted theft from a shop. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 compensation and a £26 surcharge.

Mansfield Magistrates CourtMansfield Magistrates Court
Aaron Walters, 32, of Heathland Close, Mansfield: Admitted drink-driving. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £248 surcharge.

Robert Dalziel, 50, of Westfield Lane, Mansfield: Admitted possession of a class B drug – mamba. He was fined £80 ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Lee Butler, 37, of Rockcliffe Grange, Mansfield: Admitted drink-driving. He was banned from driving for 23 months, fined £800 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £320 surcharge.

Ravindu Waduge, 23, of Institute Street, Sutton: Admitted supplying electronic cigarette/refill container which did not comply with product requirements. He was fined £135 and ordered to pay £310 costs and a £54 surcharge.

Mark Westlake, 36, of Caunts Crescent, Sutton: Admitted drink-driving. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £120 ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

Adebowale Oyebade, 40, of Priory Avenue, Kirkby: Admitted drink-driving. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £430 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £172 surcharge.

Ryan Gallon, 31, of Mount Avenue, Worksop: Admitted drink-driving and driving without insurance. He was banned from driving for 36 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £260 surcharge.

Mark Mitchell, 33, of Wellington Street, Retford: Admitted drink-driving and driving without insurance. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £200 surcharge.

Dale Hyslop, 38, of Croft Avenue, Hucknall: Admitted driving with no insurance and failure to provide specimen for analysis. He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £500 and ordered to pay a £200 surcharge and £85 costs.

Richard Greenwood, 33, of HMP Nottingham: Admitted attempting to breach a restraining order after conviction. He was jailed for 10 weeks and ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ian Hamilton, 45, of Portland Place, Sutton cum Lound: Admitted burglary other than dwelling – theft, and theft of pedal cycle. He was given a community order with a six-month alcohol treatment programme and 10 rehabilitation days and ordered to pay £1000 compensation