Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates' Court

David Darby, aged 57, of the Circle, Clipstone: Admitted assault by beating and convicted of using threatening/abusive words/behaviour to cause harassment/ alarm/distress. He was fined £180 and ordered to pay £150 compensation, £300 compensation and a £72 surcharge.

David Smith Barlow, 32, of Abbey Road, Kirkby: Admitted failing to comply with a direction excluding a person from an area. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

Simon Ward, 49, of Bilborough Road, Mansfield: Admitted theft and possessing a controlled drug of class B, cannabis. He was jailed for eight weeks and ordered to pay £400 compensation.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Ian Rigley, 37, of Queensway, Forest Town: Admitted failure to provide a specimen, driving without insurance and a licence, and possession of a controlled drug of class B, cannabis. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £162 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £310 costs.

Latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates include:

Marcel Smith, 42, of Phoenix Rise, Pleasley: Guilty of assaulting two police officers. He was given a 12-month community order with 300 hours’ unpaid work and ordered to pay £400 compensation and a £95 surcharge.

Kurt Hutchinson, 30, of York Road, Shirebrook: Guilty of driving without a licence and without insurance. He was fined £420, ordered to pay a £168 surcharge and £90 costs and his driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Carly Hall, 40, of Alfred Street, Riddings: Guilty of carrying out tattooing, semi-permanent skin colouring, cosmetic piercing or electrolysis in unregistered and unclean premises. She was fined £600 and ordered to pay a £240 surcharge and £1,000 costs.