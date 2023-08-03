News you can trust since 1952
Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Here are some of the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court between June 22 and July 5.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 14:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 14:38 BST

David Darby, aged 57, of the Circle, Clipstone: Admitted assault by beating and convicted of using threatening/abusive words/behaviour to cause harassment/ alarm/distress. He was fined £180 and ordered to pay £150 compensation, £300 compensation and a £72 surcharge.

David Smith Barlow, 32, of Abbey Road, Kirkby: Admitted failing to comply with a direction excluding a person from an area. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

Simon Ward, 49, of Bilborough Road, Mansfield: Admitted theft and possessing a controlled drug of class B, cannabis. He was jailed for eight weeks and ordered to pay £400 compensation.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Ian Rigley, 37, of Queensway, Forest Town: Admitted failure to provide a specimen, driving without insurance and a licence, and possession of a controlled drug of class B, cannabis. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £162 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £310 costs.

Marcel Smith, 42, of Phoenix Rise, Pleasley: Guilty of assaulting two police officers. He was given a 12-month community order with 300 hours’ unpaid work and ordered to pay £400 compensation and a £95 surcharge.

Kurt Hutchinson, 30, of York Road, Shirebrook: Guilty of driving without a licence and without insurance. He was fined £420, ordered to pay a £168 surcharge and £90 costs and his driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Carly Hall, 40, of Alfred Street, Riddings: Guilty of carrying out tattooing, semi-permanent skin colouring, cosmetic piercing or electrolysis in unregistered and unclean premises. She was fined £600 and ordered to pay a £240 surcharge and £1,000 costs.

Danut-Florin Ciupitu, 22, of Carter Lane East, South Normanton: Guilty of speeding. He was banned from driving for six months, fined £541 fine and ordered to pay a £216 surcharge and £110 costs.