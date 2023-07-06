Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Colin Crowder, aged 51, of Hope Street, Mansfield: Admitted assault by beating. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay an £80 surcharge.

William Crowder, 25, of Hope Street, Mansfield: Admitted assault by beating. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kylie Luckcuck, 34, of Almond Rise, Forest Town: Admitted drink-driving. She was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Martin Herbert, 57, of Union Street, Mansfield: Admitted failing to comply with a Section 35 direction excluding a person from an area. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £40 surcharge.

Natasha Shipley, 34, of Ilion Street, Mansfield: Admitted drink-driving. She was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

David Laughton, 56, of Whinney Lane, Ollerton: Admitted drink-driving. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £200 surcharge.

Duane Anthony, 37, of Old Mill Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, Mansfield: Admitted drink-driving and driving without a licence or insurance. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Anette Dolna, 49, of Yorke Street, Mansfield Woodhouse: Admitted assault causing actual bodily harm. She was jailed for 20 weeks, suspended for a year, with 15 rehabilitation days and 100 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay £300 compensation, £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

David Wileman, 50, of Otter Way, Mansfield: Admitted assault by beating. He was given a 12-month community order with 20 rehabilitation days, fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Daniel Stone, 27, of Ashfield Road, Sutton: Admitted burglary and possession of a controlled drug of class B, cannabis. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Chris Ryer, 34, of Church Lane, Sutton: Admitted being in charge of a dog that was dangerously out of control causing injury. He was given a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £350 compensation.

Maisy Smith, 21, of Jephson Road, Sutton: Admitted drink-driving. She was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

Jamie Wozny, 43, of St Mary’s Road, Sutton: Admitted breach of a non-molestation order. He was given a two-year restraining order, a 12-month community order with 20 rehabilitation days, fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Dean Green, 31, of Edward Street, Kirkby: Admitted criminal damage and using threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. He was ordered to pay £200 compensation and £85 costs.

Andrew Green, 49, of High Hazles Drive, Huthwaite: Admitted racially/religiously aggravated harassment. He was fined £160 and ordered to pay £85 costs.