News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Here are some of the cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court between May 16 and 23.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 6th Jul 2023, 16:01 BST- 2 min read

Colin Crowder, aged 51, of Hope Street, Mansfield: Admitted assault by beating. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay an £80 surcharge.

William Crowder, 25, of Hope Street, Mansfield: Admitted assault by beating. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kylie Luckcuck, 34, of Almond Rise, Forest Town: Admitted drink-driving. She was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Most Popular

Martin Herbert, 57, of Union Street, Mansfield: Admitted failing to comply with a Section 35 direction excluding a person from an area. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £40 surcharge.

Natasha Shipley, 34, of Ilion Street, Mansfield: Admitted drink-driving. She was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

David Laughton, 56, of Whinney Lane, Ollerton: Admitted drink-driving. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £200 surcharge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Duane Anthony, 37, of Old Mill Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, Mansfield: Admitted drink-driving and driving without a licence or insurance. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Anette Dolna, 49, of Yorke Street, Mansfield Woodhouse: Admitted assault causing actual bodily harm. She was jailed for 20 weeks, suspended for a year, with 15 rehabilitation days and 100 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay £300 compensation, £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

David Wileman, 50, of Otter Way, Mansfield: Admitted assault by beating. He was given a 12-month community order with 20 rehabilitation days, fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Read More
Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates’ ...

Daniel Stone, 27, of Ashfield Road, Sutton: Admitted burglary and possession of a controlled drug of class B, cannabis. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chris Ryer, 34, of Church Lane, Sutton: Admitted being in charge of a dog that was dangerously out of control causing injury. He was given a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £350 compensation.

Maisy Smith, 21, of Jephson Road, Sutton: Admitted drink-driving. She was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

Jamie Wozny, 43, of St Mary’s Road, Sutton: Admitted breach of a non-molestation order. He was given a two-year restraining order, a 12-month community order with 20 rehabilitation days, fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Dean Green, 31, of Edward Street, Kirkby: Admitted criminal damage and using threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. He was ordered to pay £200 compensation and £85 costs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Andrew Green, 49, of High Hazles Drive, Huthwaite: Admitted racially/religiously aggravated harassment. He was fined £160 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Brandon Summers, 27, of Priestsic Road, Sutton: Admitted racially/religiously aggravated harassment. He was fined £550 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £220 surcharge.