Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Here are some of the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court between April 17 and 25.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 15th Jun 2023, 12:01 BST- 2 min read

Darryl Glassey, aged 40, of King Street, Glapwell: Convicted of trespass on railway property. He was fined £400 and ordered to pay a £40 surcharge and £310 costs.

George Oprea, 21, of Clifford Street, Mansfield: Admitted driving without insurance or a licence. He was fined £400, ordered to pay a £160 surcharge and £85 costs and his driving licence was endorsed with seven penalty points.

Jamie Wigman, 49, of Edingley Avenue, Mansfield: Admitted drink-driving. He was given an 18-month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 32 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Mansfield Magistrates CourtMansfield Magistrates Court
Mansfield Magistrates Court
Igoris Zelba, 52, of Moor Street, Mansfield: Admitted failing to provide specimen for analysis and driving without a licence. He was banned from driving for three years, fined £350 and ordered to pay a £140 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ashley Hunt, 36, of Sharratt Court, Mansfield: Admitted using threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay a £16 surcharge and £85 costs.

Andrew Bradbury, 42, of Skegby Lane, Mansfield: Admitted failing to provide specimen for analysis. He was given a 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation days and 80 hours of unpaid work and banned from driving for 24 month.

Joshua Porter, 27, of Lord Street, Mansfield: Admitted using threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. He was given a 12-month community order with 20 rehabilitation days, fined £50 and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

Arron Winson, 31, of Chadburn Road, Mansfield: Admitted criminal damage. He was given a 12-month community order with 20 rehabilitation days and 80 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Daniel Clarke, 30, of Lammas Close, Sutton: Admitted criminal damage. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £100 compensation, a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jon Draycott, 34, of Ashfield Road, Sutton: Admitted using threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay a £16 surcharge and £85 costs.

Robert Dean, 50, of Forest Street, Kirkby: Admitted drink-driving. He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

Terry Johnson, 35, of New Street, Huthwaite: Admitted using threatening/abusive words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay an £80 surcharge and £85 costs.

Nathan Proctor, 31, of Alexandra Terrace, Pinxton: Admitted assault by beating of two emergency workers and being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was given a nine-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £150 compensation.

Latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates include:

Sarah-Louise O’Brien, 32, of Bank Street, Somercotes: Convicted of speeding. She was fined £120, ordered to pay a £40 surcharge and her driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.