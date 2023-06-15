Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Darryl Glassey, aged 40, of King Street, Glapwell: Convicted of trespass on railway property. He was fined £400 and ordered to pay a £40 surcharge and £310 costs.

George Oprea, 21, of Clifford Street, Mansfield: Admitted driving without insurance or a licence. He was fined £400, ordered to pay a £160 surcharge and £85 costs and his driving licence was endorsed with seven penalty points.

Jamie Wigman, 49, of Edingley Avenue, Mansfield: Admitted drink-driving. He was given an 18-month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 32 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

Igoris Zelba, 52, of Moor Street, Mansfield: Admitted failing to provide specimen for analysis and driving without a licence. He was banned from driving for three years, fined £350 and ordered to pay a £140 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ashley Hunt, 36, of Sharratt Court, Mansfield: Admitted using threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay a £16 surcharge and £85 costs.

Andrew Bradbury, 42, of Skegby Lane, Mansfield: Admitted failing to provide specimen for analysis. He was given a 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation days and 80 hours of unpaid work and banned from driving for 24 month.

Joshua Porter, 27, of Lord Street, Mansfield: Admitted using threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. He was given a 12-month community order with 20 rehabilitation days, fined £50 and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

Arron Winson, 31, of Chadburn Road, Mansfield: Admitted criminal damage. He was given a 12-month community order with 20 rehabilitation days and 80 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Daniel Clarke, 30, of Lammas Close, Sutton: Admitted criminal damage. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £100 compensation, a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jon Draycott, 34, of Ashfield Road, Sutton: Admitted using threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay a £16 surcharge and £85 costs.

Robert Dean, 50, of Forest Street, Kirkby: Admitted drink-driving. He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

Terry Johnson, 35, of New Street, Huthwaite: Admitted using threatening/abusive words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay an £80 surcharge and £85 costs.

Nathan Proctor, 31, of Alexandra Terrace, Pinxton: Admitted assault by beating of two emergency workers and being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was given a nine-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £150 compensation.

Latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates include:

