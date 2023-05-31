Police fine reminders irritated Kirkby man into sending officer abusive texts

Chima Ogbonnia was ordered to pay £100 compensation as part of a conditional caution he received in August last year, prosecutor Freddie Sail said.

The money was due by November 28, but after he received texted reminders in October, he texted back: "If it's about the f****** fine I know - I've had letters."

A later text, asking if he'd made any payments, provoked him to make an "aggressive," "loud" and "perplexed" call to the officer.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Mr Sail said Ogbonnia talked over the officer while she tried to explain her role, before calling her names, telling her to p*** off and saying "he would pay when he was good and ready”.

He said he had until the end of the following month and texted: "F*** off you pig!!! Stop calling and texting me."

Another official text, reminding him further action would be taken if payment wasn't received by November 28 , moved Ogbonnia to text: "I don't give a s*** - kiss my a*** - don't bother me again you p*****."

In a statement, the officer said: "I am not sure why he thought he could become abusive to me. I was only doing my job which involves assisting him in meeting his conditions and avoiding having to take this matter to court."

Interviewed by police, he said "he didn't see what was so bad in what he said”.

Mansfield Magistrates Court heard he has 20 previous convictions for 42 offences, but has been out of trouble since 2019.

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said a number of the calls were made between 6am and 7am, before he would go to work and "he accepts he took exception”.

Ogbonnia told magistrates: "I wouldn't be here if the officer wasn't harassing me in advance. They were phoning me every day of the week."

The 43-year-old, of Victoria Road, Kirkby, admitted sending an offensive message by a public communications network, on Wednesday.