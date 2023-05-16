Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Darren Wright, aged 46, of Cuckney Road, Langwith: Admitted drink-driving. He was fined £40, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £160 surcharge and banned from driving for three months.

Glenn Linacre, 53, of Serlby Park Drive, Bircotes: Admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He was given a 12 month community order with 32 rehabilitation days and banned from driving for 28 months.

Richard Eastwood, 44, of The Twitchell, Sutton. Admitted drink-driving. He was fined £20, ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge and banned from driving for 17 months.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

Scott Ward, 33, of Greenfield Close, Edwinstowe: Admitted using threatening or abusive words orbehaviour with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence. He was fined £250 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £100 surcharge.

Alex Lamb, 37, of Longstone Way, Mansfield: Admitted two counts of theft. He was ordered to pay £46 compensation, £45 costs and a £16 surcharge.

David Osborne, 36, of Frederick Street, Mansfield: Admitted harassment and breach of a restraining order. He was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months, with 10 rehabilitation days and a 31-day programme and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Shannon Young-Hynes, 19, of Broomhill Lane, Mansfield: Admitted assault by beating of an emergency worker. She was given an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £75 compensation to each officer and a £26 surcharge.

Elise Bills, 48, of Abbey Road, Kirkby: Admitted three counts of theft. She was given a 12-month community order with a nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 30 rehabilitation days and ordered to pay £180 compensation.

Benjamin Ross, 37, of Stone Cross Court, Mansfield: Admitted three counts of theft from a motor vehicle. He was given a 12-month community order with a 31-day programme, 10 rehabilitation days and 60 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £600 compensation.

John Keenan, 53, of Jubilee Road, Sutton: Admitted possessing a controlled drug of class B. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £90 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Kayleigh Faulkner, 33, care of Clare Road, Sutton: Admitted three shop thefts. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £120 compensation.

Paige Bennett, 25, of Pearl Avenue, Kirkby: Admitted drink-driving. She was fined £360, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £144 surcharge and banned from driving for 12 months.

Michael Hoare, 72, of Station Road, Sutton: Admitted assault by beating aggravated by homophobic comments. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £50 compensation with £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

Philip Humphries, 30, of Jepson Road, Sutton: Admitted theft from a shop. He was given a 12-month community order with six rehabilitation days and ordered to pay £85 costs.