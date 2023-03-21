Sutton driver tried to blame motorbiker after injuring him in police chase

Jason Collins turned right on to Unwin Road without looking and hit the rider, catapulting him from his bike, on October 16, 2021, at 1.30am, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

Andy Peet, prosecuting, said Collins instantly revved the engine and drove off with a smashed windscreen and a large dent in his Vauxhall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he was arrested at his father’s house with a bottle of beer in his hand, Collins told police: “It was their fault. He was travelling too fast. You made me do this.”

Nottingham Crown Court.

He continued to lie and blamed a fictitious female driver, but no such person was seen.

Police began following him after they saw him acting suspiciously while parked on Eastfield Side and Collins fled, ignoring Keep Left signs and driving straight across junctions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Peet said the rider was treated at hospital for two fractured vertebrae, a fractured finger and multiple scratches and bruises.

The effects of the collision are “long-lasting” and he struggles to deal with the pain caused when he walks, or stands up, and this has affected his ability to work.

“I used to enjoy being active and that gets me down,” the rider said in a statement. “I am always on edge. I don’t think this will ever change. I haven’t felt the same ever since.”

The court heard Collins has 150 previous convictions, ranging from dishonesty to relatively minor violence, except for a wounding, and repeated driving offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Peet said: “There are also several breaches of community-based orders when other courts have taken a chance on him. These are plainly aggravating features.”

Collins, aged 46, of New Lane, Sutton, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Lesley Pidcock, mitigating, said Collins has not been in trouble since, but conceded a probation report is "cynical about his ability or motivation" to comply with rehabilitation work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said his chaotic lifestyle comes from struggles with alcohol and class A drug abuse, and is suffering from a number of health problems.