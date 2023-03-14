Mansfield man faces crown court charged with attempted murder of police officer
A Mansfield man has been sent to the Crown Court charged with the attempted murder of a police officer.
Mason Perkins, aged 24, of Moor Street, Mansfield, has been charged with attempted murder, possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and threats to commit criminal damage.
He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday when he was sent for a pre-trial preparation hearing at Nottingham Crown Court, on April 11.
He was remanded into custody.
The allegations relate to an incident when officers were called to Bullock Close, Mansfield Woodhouse, at around 1.15am on Saturday, March 11, following reports of a disturbance.
They carried out a search of the area and located a suspect who was found to be in possession of drugs.
While the man was being detained by an officer and a police dog, a second suspect assaulted the officer with a weapon, leaving him with a laceration wound to the back of his head.
“The officer has been treated in hospital and is now recovering well,” a spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said.