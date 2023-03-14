Mansfield man faces crown court charged with attempted murder of police officer

Mason Perkins, aged 24, of Moor Street, Mansfield, has been charged with attempted murder, possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and threats to commit criminal damage.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday when he was sent for a pre-trial preparation hearing at Nottingham Crown Court, on April 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was remanded into custody.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

They carried out a search of the area and located a suspect who was found to be in possession of drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the man was being detained by an officer and a police dog, a second suspect assaulted the officer with a weapon, leaving him with a laceration wound to the back of his head.