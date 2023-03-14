News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
2 hours ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK
3 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
4 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government
5 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
6 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row

Mansfield man faces crown court charged with attempted murder of police officer

A Mansfield man has been sent to the Crown Court charged with the attempted murder of a police officer.

By Tim Cunningham
Published 14th Mar 2023, 14:38 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 14:44 GMT

Mason Perkins, aged 24, of Moor Street, Mansfield, has been charged with attempted murder, possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and threats to commit criminal damage.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday when he was sent for a pre-trial preparation hearing at Nottingham Crown Court, on April 11.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was remanded into custody.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Most Popular

The allegations relate to an incident when officers were called to Bullock Close, Mansfield Woodhouse, at around 1.15am on Saturday, March 11, following reports of a disturbance.

They carried out a search of the area and located a suspect who was found to be in possession of drugs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Jail for Mansfield axe man who swung at family friend’s head while neighbours lo...

While the man was being detained by an officer and a police dog, a second suspect assaulted the officer with a weapon, leaving him with a laceration wound to the back of his head.

“The officer has been treated in hospital and is now recovering well,” a spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said.