Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts in Mansfield and Nottingham.

Lee Burnell, 32, of Wilde Crescent, Selston, admitted: assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm, theft by finding, and sending threats by a public communication network. He was jailed for 52 weeks and ordered to pay £1,100 compensation.

Richard Burrows, 37, of Common Lane, Hucknall, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He was fined £180 with a £48 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for three years.

Aivars Lizbovskis, 66, of Westfield Lane, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 104 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £200, an £80 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 28 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Jessica Ross, 28, of Treswell Court, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. She was fined £24 with £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. She received a 12 month community order with ten rehabilitation days.

Lee Spencer, 42, of Titchfield Street, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. He was fined £80 with £100 compensation, £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

John Francis, 30, of Fisher Close, Sutton, admitted: driving with 54 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £323, with a £129 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 14 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Michael Kasali, 39, of Sandy Grove, Mansfield, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. He was fined £350, with £85 costs and a £140 surcharge. He was disqualified for 16 months.

David Colclough, 44, of Victoria Street, Shirebrook, admitted: in charge of motor vehicle with 56 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He received ten points on his licence. He was fined £123 with £85 costs.

Tyler Fisher, 29, of Hillsway, Shirebrook, admitted: driving with 79 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £500 with a £200 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 18 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Brandon Lunn, 26, of Barker Street, Sutton, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. He was fined £80 with £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Piotr Piekarczyk, 47, of Bonington Road, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 135 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He received a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for three years. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Luchiani Mckenzie, 19, of Willow Avenue, Kirkby, admitted: possess knife in a public place. He received an eight week sentence, suspended for 12 months. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

