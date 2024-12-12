Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield
Lee Burnell, 32, of Wilde Crescent, Selston, admitted: assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm, theft by finding, and sending threats by a public communication network. He was jailed for 52 weeks and ordered to pay £1,100 compensation.
Richard Burrows, 37, of Common Lane, Hucknall, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He was fined £180 with a £48 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for three years.
Aivars Lizbovskis, 66, of Westfield Lane, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 104 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £200, an £80 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 28 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.
Jessica Ross, 28, of Treswell Court, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. She was fined £24 with £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. She received a 12 month community order with ten rehabilitation days.
Lee Spencer, 42, of Titchfield Street, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. He was fined £80 with £100 compensation, £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.
John Francis, 30, of Fisher Close, Sutton, admitted: driving with 54 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £323, with a £129 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 14 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.
Michael Kasali, 39, of Sandy Grove, Mansfield, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. He was fined £350, with £85 costs and a £140 surcharge. He was disqualified for 16 months.
David Colclough, 44, of Victoria Street, Shirebrook, admitted: in charge of motor vehicle with 56 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He received ten points on his licence. He was fined £123 with £85 costs.
Tyler Fisher, 29, of Hillsway, Shirebrook, admitted: driving with 79 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £500 with a £200 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 18 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.
Brandon Lunn, 26, of Barker Street, Sutton, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. He was fined £80 with £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.
Piotr Piekarczyk, 47, of Bonington Road, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 135 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He received a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for three years. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
Luchiani Mckenzie, 19, of Willow Avenue, Kirkby, admitted: possess knife in a public place. He received an eight week sentence, suspended for 12 months. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.