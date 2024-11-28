Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts.

Joshua Craven, 21, of HMP Nottingham, admitted: theft from a shop. He was ordered to pay £123 compensation.

Keith Collison, 56, of Cross Row, Sutton, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without third party insurance. He was disqualified for 67 months. He was jailed for 16 weeks. He was ordered to pay £85 costs.

Florin Cintiuc, 43, of Springfield Way, Kirkby, admitted: driving with 166 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He received a 12 week sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 150 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for 36 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

China Dinnall, 26, of Bowden Avenue, Bestwood Village, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. He was disqualified for 32 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £200 with £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

Nicoleta Cociu, 48, of Warsop Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: theft by finding and theft. She received a 12 month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £250 compensation.

Justin Cociu, 51, of Warsop Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: theft by finding, driving without insurance and whilst disqualified. He received a 12 month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £250 compensation. His licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Callum Allison, 30, of Curie Close, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: possess a class C controlled drug, xanax. He was fined £58 with £85 costs.

Marcin Chojnacki, 29, of Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, admitted: possess a weapon for the discharge of an irritant spray. He received a six month conditional discharge. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

Jessica Pearce, 19, of Hollinwell Close, Kirkby, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place behaviour. She was fined £40.

Michael Campion, 44, of Barnes Crescent, Sutton, admitted: theft from a shop. He received a 12 month conditional discharge. He was ordered to pay £90 compensation.

Jake Boyes, 24, of Hawkhill Close, Ollerton, admitted: fail to comply with a section 35 direction excluding a person from an area. He was fined £138 with £85 costs and a £55 surcharge.

Scott Harris, 30, of Littleover Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: making threats. He was fined £80 with £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Jack Nolan, 33, of Leeming Park, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: driving with 76 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 36 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Lee Burnell, 32, of Wilde Crescent, Selston, admitted: assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm, theft by finding, and send by public communication network an offensive message. He was jailed for 12 months. He was ordered to pay £1,100 compensation.