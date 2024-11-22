Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are some recent cases heard in the magistrates’ courts from the Mansfield and Ashfield areas.

Michael Wagstaff, 59, of Clare Road, Sutton, admitted: racially/religiously aggravated harassment. He was fined £200 with £85 costs.

Thomas Groves, 31, of Taylors Close, Mansfield, admitted: assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. He received a 12 month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £2,500 compensation.

Matthew Ilic, 40, of Grizedale Close, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating. He received a 12 month community order with 180 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £500 compensation, £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Bradley Grimsley, 22, of Chatsworth Street, Sutton, admitted: driving without due care and attention, fail to stop after road accident, use a motor vehicle without third party insurance, and drive whilst disqualified. He received a 16 week sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 16 rehabilitation days. He was disqualified for 23 months.

Tyler Bailey, 23, of Carsic Road, Sutton, admitted: possess knife. He received a four-month sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 20 rehabilitation days.

Ryan Turner, 36, of Layton Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B, mamba, theft from a shop. He was jailed for 20 weeks. He was ordered to pay £139 compensation.

Richard Radford, 38, of Howard Road, Mansfield, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in private place, knuckle duster. He received a 12 month conditional discharge.

Jake Turley, 27, of St Mellion Way, Kirkby, admitted: driving with 136 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, when the prescribed limit is 80 milligrammes. He was fined £460 with £85 costs and a £184 surcharge. He was disqualified for 12 months; a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Ian Campbell, 37, of George Street, Mansfield, admitted: making homophobic threats. He was fined £120 with a £72 surcharge and £85 costs.

Callum Gledhill, 31, of Beighton Street, Sutton, admitted: criminal damage. He was ordered to pay £191 compensation.

Kelsey Dyson, 34, of Sherwood Street, Warsop, Mansfield, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. She received a 12 month community order with ten rehabilitation days. She was disqualified for 30 months. A rehabilitation course would reduce the ban by 25 per cent. She was fined £40.

Stephen Gore, 28, of Berry Avenue, Kirkby, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A, drive without a licence or third party insurance, possess an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a cosh. He was jailed for 46 weeks. His licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Michael Ngu, 44, of Newton Street, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 44 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £406 with a £162 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 12 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

John Evans, 34, of Babworth Court, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. He was jailed for 18 weeks and was ordered to pay £244 compensation.