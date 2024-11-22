Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Michael Wagstaff, 59, of Clare Road, Sutton, admitted: racially/religiously aggravated harassment. He was fined £200 with £85 costs.
Thomas Groves, 31, of Taylors Close, Mansfield, admitted: assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. He received a 12 month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £2,500 compensation.
Matthew Ilic, 40, of Grizedale Close, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating. He received a 12 month community order with 180 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £500 compensation, £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
Bradley Grimsley, 22, of Chatsworth Street, Sutton, admitted: driving without due care and attention, fail to stop after road accident, use a motor vehicle without third party insurance, and drive whilst disqualified. He received a 16 week sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 16 rehabilitation days. He was disqualified for 23 months.
Tyler Bailey, 23, of Carsic Road, Sutton, admitted: possess knife. He received a four-month sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 20 rehabilitation days.
Ryan Turner, 36, of Layton Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B, mamba, theft from a shop. He was jailed for 20 weeks. He was ordered to pay £139 compensation.
Richard Radford, 38, of Howard Road, Mansfield, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in private place, knuckle duster. He received a 12 month conditional discharge.
Jake Turley, 27, of St Mellion Way, Kirkby, admitted: driving with 136 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, when the prescribed limit is 80 milligrammes. He was fined £460 with £85 costs and a £184 surcharge. He was disqualified for 12 months; a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.
Ian Campbell, 37, of George Street, Mansfield, admitted: making homophobic threats. He was fined £120 with a £72 surcharge and £85 costs.
Callum Gledhill, 31, of Beighton Street, Sutton, admitted: criminal damage. He was ordered to pay £191 compensation.
Kelsey Dyson, 34, of Sherwood Street, Warsop, Mansfield, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. She received a 12 month community order with ten rehabilitation days. She was disqualified for 30 months. A rehabilitation course would reduce the ban by 25 per cent. She was fined £40.
Stephen Gore, 28, of Berry Avenue, Kirkby, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A, drive without a licence or third party insurance, possess an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a cosh. He was jailed for 46 weeks. His licence was endorsed with six penalty points.
Michael Ngu, 44, of Newton Street, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 44 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £406 with a £162 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 12 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.
John Evans, 34, of Babworth Court, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. He was jailed for 18 weeks and was ordered to pay £244 compensation.