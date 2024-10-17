Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are some of the most recent cases to be heard at Mansfield and Nottingham magistrates courts.

Peter Boyd, 37, of HMP Nottingham, admitted: use threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress and racially/religiously aggravated intentional harassment. He was ordered to pay £250 compensation. He was jailed for 12 weeks.

Dean Earl, 43, of no fixed address, admitted: theft from a shop. He was jailed for six months and ordered to pay £232 compensation.

Ebby Hames, 37, of Hibbert Crescent, Sutton, admitted: use threatening/abusive words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence. He received a six-month community order with five rehabilitation days and 140 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Jordan Walker, 37, of Bonser Gardens, Sutton, admitted: driving with 43 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £320 with a £128 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 12 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 24 per cent.

Liam Hankin, 36, of Station Road, Pinxton, admitted: send communication/article of an indecent/offensive nature and criminal damage. He received a 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £200 compensation with £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. A restraining order was imposed.

Mateusz Ziaja, 33, of Howard Road, Mansfield, was found guilty: possess knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place. He received a six month sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a 90-day court. Alcohol abstinence and monitoring programme and six rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £300 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Jason Pugh, 30, of Outram Street, Sutton, admitted: fraud by false representation. He received a 12 month community order with ten rehabilitation days and 100 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £4,053 compensation.

Adam Spate, 29, of High Street, South Normanton, admitted: driving with 74 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £500 with a £128 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 42 months.

Litia Larua, 37, of Hazel Street, Sutton, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place, and common assault of an emergency worker. He was fined £240 with £150 compensation, £30 costs and a £96 surcharge.

Dwane Chapman, 38, of Baker Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, found guilty (proved in absence): use threatening/abusive words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence and fail to surrender to police/court bail. He received a 12 month community order with 220 hours of unpaid work. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £620 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Christopher Frost, 34, of Byron Street, Mansfield, admitted: possess knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place. He received a 12 month conditional discharge. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

Graham Worthington, 43, of Grove Road, Church Warsop, Mansfield, admitted use a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance, drive whilst disqualified. He received a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for 12 months. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Jordan Harris, 28, of Babworth Court, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a motor vehicle. He received a 12 month community order with15 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £178 compensation.

Marcus Downey, 26, of Farndon Way, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. He received a 12 month community order with a 31 day programme and 15 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Ionut Chiru, 34, of Littleworth, Mansfield, admitted: driving without third party insurance, or a licence, and driving with 74 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120, with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was disqualified for 20 months but the ban could be reduced by 25 per cent if he completes a rehabilitation course.

Martin Boswell, 42, of Westbourne Close, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: driving with 74 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 40 months but the ban could be reduced by 25 per cent if he completes a rehabilitation course. He was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

Samuel Walker, 31, of Stanton Place, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. He received a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £200 compensation with £85 costs.

Simon Ward, 52, care of Sherwood Street, Mansfield, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B, believed to be mamba. He was fined £80 with £85 costs.

Josh Gittins, 26, of no fixed abode, Sutton, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine. The drug was forfeited and destroyed and he was detained in the courthouse. His detention was deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.