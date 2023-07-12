Reports from the courts: latest cases heard at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court

Padriac Shaw, aged 26, of Fairholme Drive, Mansfield: Admitted failure to co-operate ordered to pay a preliminary test, motor vehicle offence. He was fined £239, ordered to pay a £96 surcharge and his driving licence was endorsed with four penalty points.

Abigail Steele, 33, of Bakewell Walk, Mansfield: Admitted thefts from shops. She was given a 12-month community order with a six-month drug programme and 15 rehabilitation days and ordered to pay £674 compensation.

David Staniforth, 31, of Nottingham Road, Mansfield: Admitted driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, possession of a class B drug, cannabis, obstruction/resisting a constable and failing to stop at a red light.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court, on Rosemary Street, Mansfield town centre. (Photo by: Mansfield Chad/nationalworld.com)

He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for a year, fined £1,205, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £500 surcharge and his driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Steven Cook, 47, of Stone Cross Court, Mansfield: Admitted theft by finding. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £150 compensation.

Kazia Davis, 34, of Poplar Street, Ollerton: Admitted drink-driving. She was given a 12-month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 27 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Ricky Cross, 30, of Charlesworth Court, Mansfield Woodhouse: Admitted thefts from shops. He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for a year, with a six-month drug rehabilitation programme and 12 rehabilitation days, and was ordered to pay £66 compensation.

Romeo Spahiu, 36, of Brand Lane, Sutton: Convicted of being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £310 costs and an £88 surcharge.