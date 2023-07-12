News you can trust since 1952
Reports from the courts: latest cases heard at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court

Here are some of the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court between May 31 and June 8.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 12th Jul 2023, 12:26 BST- 2 min read

Padriac Shaw, aged 26, of Fairholme Drive, Mansfield: Admitted failure to co-operate ordered to pay a preliminary test, motor vehicle offence. He was fined £239, ordered to pay a £96 surcharge and his driving licence was endorsed with four penalty points.

Abigail Steele, 33, of Bakewell Walk, Mansfield: Admitted thefts from shops. She was given a 12-month community order with a six-month drug programme and 15 rehabilitation days and ordered to pay £674 compensation.

David Staniforth, 31, of Nottingham Road, Mansfield: Admitted driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, possession of a class B drug, cannabis, obstruction/resisting a constable and failing to stop at a red light.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court, on Rosemary Street, Mansfield town centre. (Photo by: Mansfield Chad/nationalworld.com)Mansfield Magistrates' Court, on Rosemary Street, Mansfield town centre. (Photo by: Mansfield Chad/nationalworld.com)
Mansfield Magistrates' Court, on Rosemary Street, Mansfield town centre. (Photo by: Mansfield Chad/nationalworld.com)
He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for a year, fined £1,205, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £500 surcharge and his driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Steven Cook, 47, of Stone Cross Court, Mansfield: Admitted theft by finding. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £150 compensation.

Kazia Davis, 34, of Poplar Street, Ollerton: Admitted drink-driving. She was given a 12-month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 27 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Ricky Cross, 30, of Charlesworth Court, Mansfield Woodhouse: Admitted thefts from shops. He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for a year, with a six-month drug rehabilitation programme and 12 rehabilitation days, and was ordered to pay £66 compensation.

Romeo Spahiu, 36, of Brand Lane, Sutton: Convicted of being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £310 costs and an £88 surcharge.

Lee Allsop, 51, of Brierly Road, Sutton: Admitted making threats to damage/destroy property. He was given a 12-month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work, a 12-month restraining order and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.