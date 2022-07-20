Shane Green and two other men gained access by smashing a small window with a hammer on the night of March 18, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

Paul Scothern, prosecuting, said they conducted an 'untidy search' of ground-floor offices, the ice rink and first-floor gym, in which several windows were broken.

A £400 LG television was stolen, along with 12 walkie-talkies, 15 computer tablets and the contents of ‘a large charity box’.

Lammas Leisure Centre.

In total, £13,537 of goods were stolen and £2,719 of damage was caused during the 30-minute raid.

The owners had to close the centre for four hours, Mr Scothern added, disappointing customers and causing a further financial loss.

Scene-of-crime investigators found blood on a door frame which led them to Green, but neither of the other thieves have been caught.

Green, who appeared by video-link from Lincoln prison, has a number of previous convictions and was jailed for six months, for burglary, in 2013 .

He was locked up for 63 months for robbery, in 2014, and received 22 months for affray in 2016.

Nottingham Crown Court heard Green had been on police bail at the time, for a separate burglary. He used a hammer to smash his way through a fire door at JD Wetherspoons, Sutton, and stole £700 from a fruit machine, on February 26.

Green, aged 31, of Woods Hill, Sutton, admitted non-dwelling burglary.

Digby Johnson, mitigating, said Green was stabbed two hours after the burglary by one of his accomplices and spent five days in hospital.

His bowel, liver and tendons in his hand were badly cut, Mr Johnson said. Green had been put under pressure to commit the burglary.

Sentencing, Judge John Sampson told Green: “You have an appalling record - particularly for non-dwelling house burglary. This crime attacked the community. There were multiple victims - not just the people who use it but the ratepayers who contribute towards it. It's quite clear drugs were behind this.”