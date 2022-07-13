Ryan Revill, aged 26, of Cherry Grove, Warsop: Admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order. He was jailed for four weeks.

Donna Smith, 43, of Barnes Crescent, Sutton: Failed to comply with a suspended sentence. The operational period of the 18-week sentence was extended from 12 months to 15 months and she was ordered to pay £60 costs.

Robert Woodcock, 43, of Redgate Close, Mansfield: Admitted assault, possession of an offensive weapon, criminal damage and making threats to kill. He was jailed for a year, suspended for 18 months, given 10 rehabilitation days and a 12-month restraining order and ordered to pay £500 compensation, a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.

Nottingham Magistrate's Court.

Gareth Lovejoy, 43, of no fixed address: Admitted three counts of theft in Sutton. He was jailed for 13 days and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Michael Hunt, 34, of Poplar Avenue, Kirkby: Admitted sending a malicious communication. He was given a 12-month restraining order, fined £200 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge, £85 costs and £100 compensation.

Ashley Hunt, 35, of Central Avenue, Kirkby: Admitted criminal damage on May 25. On June 17 he was ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Ian Scott, 41, of Carter Lane, Mansfield: Admitted two counts of drink-driving. He was given a 12-month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 28 months and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

Duane Chapman, 31, of Robin Hood Road, Blidworth: Admitted causing fear of violence by making threats. He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, given 25 rehabilitation days, 200 hours of unpaid work and a two-year restraining order and was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jack Moxon, 37, of Oakwood Grove, Edwinstowe: Admitted drink-driving and driving without insurance. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £600 and ordered to pay a £60 surcharge and £85 costs.