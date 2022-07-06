Hayden Rivers, aged 43, of Church Street, Sutton: Admitted theft in breach of a conditional discharge. He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with 12 rehabilitation days and ordered to pay £240 compensation.

Zac Henson, 26, of Canary Grove, Ollerton: Admitted breaching a community order by failing to turn up for unpaid work. He was fined £100 and ordered to carry out 170 hours of unpaid work over the next six months.

Jamie Harris, 33, of Lindley Street, Mansfield: Admitted theft and failing to comply with a community order and a suspended sentence. He was fined £50, ordered to pay £3 compensation, the suspended sentence was extended to 15 months and the community order was varied to include a rehabilitation activity requirement.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

Richard Preston, 41, of Springfield Avenue, Shirebrook: Admitted breaching a restraining order and a suspended sentence. He was fined £180, ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs and the operational period of the 16-week suspended sentence will be extended to 18 months.

Leah McCrum, 22, of St Mary's Road, Sutton: Admitted drink-driving. She was fined £400, ordered to pay a £40 surcharge and £85 costs and banned from driving for 14 months.

Andzejis Hains, 42, of Pleasley Springs, Pleasley: Convicted of driving without due care and attention. He was fined £660, ordered to pay a £66 surcharge and £90 costs and his driving record was endorsed with nine penalty points.

Steven Szulczewski, 51, of Delacy Court, Ollerton: Admitted failing to stop after an accident. He was fined £223, ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £90 costs and his driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

Dale Stansfield, 30, of Union Street, Mansfield: Admitted three counts of theft and interfering with a motor vehicle. He was jailed for 35 weeks and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

Terry Flaherty, 36, of Hillmoor Street, Pleasley: Convicted of driving without due care and attention. He was fined £266, ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £90 costs and his driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Hassan Fehmi, 42, of Skerry Hill, Mansfield: Admitted possession of amphetamine, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance. He was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul Hallam, 45, of Hanbury Court, Mansfield: Convicted of driving without a licence or insurance. He was fined £120, ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £90 costs and banned from driving for six months.

James Garner, 54, of Farndon Way, Mansfield: Admitted fraud. He was given a 12-month restraining order, fined £80 and ordererd to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.