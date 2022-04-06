Karis Dean, aged 34, of Murray Street, Mansfield: Admitted sending a threatening message. She was given a 12-month restraining order, fined £80 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kane Donohoe, 26, of Greenway, Forest Town: Admitted failing to comply with notification requirements under the Sexual Offences Act 2003 and breach of a suspended sentence order. He was given a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, the original suspended sentence was extended to 16 months and he was ordered to pay a surcharge of £95 and £400 costs.

John-Paul Allen, 27, care of Park Hall Road, Mansfield Woodhouse: Admitted failing to stop after an accident. He was fined £516, ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £90 costs and his driving licence was endorsed with eight penalty points.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

Donald Gornall, 54, of Smith Street, Mansfield: Admitted criminal damage. He was jailed for 28 days and ordered to pay £168 compensation.

Jonathan Knight, 40, of Frederick Street, Mansfield: Admitted twice breaching a restraining order. He was jailed for six months, suspended for two years, ordered to participate in a 31-day building better relationships programme and 12 rehabilitation days, given 80 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge with £80 costs.

Anthony Riley, 32, of Forest Road, Clipstone: Admitted criminal damage, making threats, breach of a suspended sentence order and failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He was fined £583, ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs and his driving licence was endorsed with 10 penalty points.

Lee Noble, 39, of Jephson Road, Sutton: Admitted threatening behaviour on October 10, 2021. He was given a two-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £22 surcharge and £85 costs.