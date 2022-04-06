Attempted murder arrest after man suffers life-threatening injuries in Watnall

Emergency services were called to Main Road, between Holly Road and Stannier Way, in Watnall, on Friday.

Police were called to Main Road, Watnall, at around 10.07pm on Friday evening after the victim, a 35-year-old man, was struck by a car.

The man remains in hospital where he is being treated for serious head injuries.

A 21-year-old man was also stabbed in the arm during the same incident, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

Detectives investigating what happened have now detained several suspects.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

A 39-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman have also been held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All four remain in police custody as investigations continue.

Detective inspector Richard Guy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a very serious incident that has left a man in hospital with very serious injuries.

“Our investigation is ongoing and officers are currently working through a wide range of evidence.

“We have already spoken to a considerable number of witnesses but believe other people may have vital information about what happened.