Attempted murder arrest after man suffers life-threatening injuries in Watnall

Four people have been arrested in connection with an incident that left a man in hospital with life-threatening injuries in Watnall – including one for attempted murder.

By Lucy Roberts
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 9:27 am
Emergency services were called to Main Road, between Holly Road and Stannier Way, in Watnall, on Friday.

Police were called to Main Road, Watnall, at around 10.07pm on Friday evening after the victim, a 35-year-old man, was struck by a car.

The man remains in hospital where he is being treated for serious head injuries.

A 21-year-old man was also stabbed in the arm during the same incident, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Detectives investigating what happened have now detained several suspects.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

A 39-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman have also been held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All four remain in police custody as investigations continue.

Detective inspector Richard Guy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a very serious incident that has left a man in hospital with very serious injuries.

“Our investigation is ongoing and officers are currently working through a wide range of evidence.

“We have already spoken to a considerable number of witnesses but believe other people may have vital information about what happened.

“Given the seriousness of what happened I would urge them to do so without delay by calling 101 and quoting incident 790 of 1 April 2022. Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111.”

Read More

Read More
Eastwood bus service to see fare increases from this weekend