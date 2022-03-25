Craig Smith, 27, of Westfield Lane, Mansfield, admitted taking a car without the owner's consent, dangerous driving, without a licence or insurance, possession of cannabis and cocaine, and driving under the influence of cannabis and cocaine, on September 2, 2021. On February 23 he received an interim driving ban and was committed to Nottingham Crown Court for sentence.

Luan Tafa, 35, of Clumber Street, Warsop, was charged with GBH, which is alleged to have taken place on February 17. On February 24 he was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court for a trial.

James Flower, 35, of Mansfield Road, Sutton, admitted five counts of fraud, between April and October 2020. On February 24 he was granted unconditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court for sentence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

Rory Chambers, 34, of Sookholme Drive, Warsop, was convicted of resisting arrest, on January 19, 2020. On February 25 he was fined £440, with a £44 surcharge and £620 costs.

James McCann, 36, of Southwell Road West, Mansfield, admitted assault by beating on July 24, last year. On February 25 he was fined £250, with a £34 surcharge, £85 costs and £100 compensation.

Steffan Frost, 39, of Singleton Avenue, Mansfield, was convicted in his absence of taking a car without the owner's consent and driving without a licence or insurance on March 28, 2020. He was fined £250, with a £128 surcharge and £85 costs, and was banned for six months. He admitted breaching a notification requirement, made under the Sexual Offences Act 2003, on December 30, 2021. On February 28 he received a 16 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Tyson Parr, 35, of Laburnum Avenue, Kirkby, admitted three counts of assault by beating on February 19, and assaulting a police officer on February 26. On February 28 he was jailed for six months and ordered to pay £1,545 compensation. A two-year restraining order banning him from contacting two people was also made.

Connor Knight, 29, of Beech Avenue, Edwinstowe, admitted assault by beating on May 30, 2021. On March 1 he received a 12-month community order with 20 rehabilitation days. He was fined £100, with a £95 surcharge, and £85 costs.

Clint Pickering, 39, of New Mill Lane, Mansfield, was charged with two counts of robbery and carrying an offensive weapon, which are alleged to have taken place in Farmfoods, Mansfield Woodhouse, on January 31. On March 1 he was remanded in custody until April 5, when he will appear at Nottingham Crown Court, for a trial.

Kair Unczur, 20, of Birkland Avenue, Market Warsop, admitted assaulting a police officer on October 19, 2021. On March 1 he received a nine-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay a £22 surcharge and £28 costs.