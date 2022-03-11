Ernestas Lemezis, 24, of Howard Road, Mansfield, admitted failing to stop and report an accident, which happened on October 25, 2021. On January 24 he was fined £370 with a £37 surcharge and £85 costs. His licence was endorsed with seven points.

Amanda Graffeo, 51, of no fixed address, admitted theft in Mansfield on October 29, failing to attend court on January 20, and breaching a community order for assault, shop theft, failing to surrender, false representation and going equipped, made on October 15, 2021. On January 25 she received a five month sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 15 rehabilitation days. She was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

Jonathan Morley, 26, of Diamond Avenue, Kirkby, admitted breaching a non-molestation order on April 26. On January 25 he received a four month sentence, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

Liam Roche, 33, of Bentinck Close, Boughton, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance on April 7, 2021, in breach of a suspended sentence for driving while disqualified that was made in October 2020. On January 26 he received a 16 week sentence, suspended for two years. He was fined £150 with a £128 surcharge. He was banned for three years.

Jake Gora, 25, of Bath Lane, Mansfield, admitted driving with 63 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs, and without a licence or insurance, on December 19, and goiing equipped, attempted theft and burglary on January 2. On January 27 he received a 15 month community order with five rehabilitation days and 200 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £200 compensation and was banned for two years. A rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 24 weeks if he completes it before June 2023.

Adam Wilcockson, 37, of Topaz Grove, Mansfield, admitted failing to provide a specimen and assaulting a police officer, on December 11, and failing to attend court on January 19. On January 27 he received a 12 month community order with a four-week curfew and ten rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned for 36 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 274 days if he completes it before February 2024.

Kyle Gregg, 33, of Gladstone Street, Mansfield, admitted failing to provide a specimen, driving while disqualified and without insurance, on June 23, 2021. On January 28 he received an eight week sentence, suspended for 18 months, with six rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £100 costs. He was banned for 36 months.

Mathew McDonald, 35, of no fixed address, admitted possessing cannabis in Ollerton, on November 6, 2021. On February 2 he was fined £40 with a £34 surcharge.

Patrick Allan, 39, of Bird's Lane, Kirkby Woodhouse, admitted possession of an offensive weapon and cannabis on May 31, and driving with more than the specified limits for cannabis and ketamine in his system, without a licence and while disqualified, on August 23, last year. On February 3 he was committed to Nottingham Crown Court for sentence.

David Lafferty, 41, of Layton Burroughs, Mansfield, admitted theft on December 10 and 16, and January 15 and 20. On February 4 he was jailed for 16 weeks and ordered to pay £73 compensation.

Trevor Rose, 63, of Little Haven, Forest Town, admitted assault by beating on March 11, 2021. On February 4 he received a 12 month community order with 12 rehabilitation days and 80 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ryan England, 32, of Southwell Road East, Rainworth, admitted driving without insurance on January 4. On February 7 he was fined £266 with a £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Craig Palmer, 40, of Southwell Close, Kirkby, admitted exposing himself, assault by beating and criminal damage, on February 4. On February 7 he received a 12-week sentence, suspended for one year, with 20 rehabilitation days and 120 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.

Armando Hysaj, 24, of The Rushes, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted cannabis production on February 2. On February 8 he was committed to Nottingham Crown Court for sentence.

Jason Moore, 33, of Sandgate Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted assault on April 11, 2021. On February 8 he received a 12-month community orer with 50 hours of unpaid work. A restraining order was imposed and he was ordered to pay a £95 surcharge and £310 costs.

Jordanna Bird, 39, care of Kedleston Walk, Mansfield, admitted failing to comply with a suspended sentence on August 17 and October 19. On February 8 the sentence was activated and she was jailed for eight weeks.

Savannah Southway, 2, of Bowling Street, Mansfield, admitted driving without insurance on March 26, 2021. On February 10 she was fined £120 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs. Her licence was endorsed with eight points.

Christopher Morton, 45, of Tuxford Court, Mansfield, admitted failing to comply with his post sentence supervision on September 22, and November 9, 17, and 26, 2020. On February 12 he was fined £80.

Gareth Lovejoy, 42, of no fixed address, admitted theft in Mansfield, on November 10 and 13, in breach of a suspended sentence imposed on November 8, last year, for attempted theft. On February 16 he was jailed for 14 weeks.

Michael Boulton, 42, of Noel Street, Mansfield, was convicted in his absence of threatening behaviour on November 29, 2020. On February 22 he was fined £60 with a £34 surcharge and £120 costs.