Warren Richmond, 39, of Second Avenue, Rainworth, denied failing to provide a blood specimen for analysis on July 7, 2020, but was convicted in his absence. On December 31 he received a 12 month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work. He must pay a £95 surcharge and £620 costs. He was banned for 29 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 220 days if completed by August 2023.

Clint Edwards, 40, of Rosemary Street, Mansfield, admitted driving with 55 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs, driving without insurance and while disqualified, and possession of cocaine on November 5. On December 31 he was jailed for 16 weeks and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned for 38 months.

Brad Woolley, 24, of Cross Street, Tenbury Wells, Worcester, admitted failing to stop, driving without a licence or insurance, resisting a constable and failing to provide a breath specimen, in Bilsthorpe, on December 31. On January 1 he received 12 weeks, suspended for 24 months, with 60 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned for 36 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 274 days if completed by January 2024.

Adrian Benton, 44, of Lindley Street, Mansfield, admitted breaching a non-molestation order between October 28 2021 and January 1, 2022. On January 3 he received a 12 week sentence, suspended for 12 months. A restraining order was imposed and he was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.

Andrew Cutts, 47, of Boughton, was charged with arson and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, on January 2. On January 3 he was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on January 31.

John Draycott, 33, of Ashfield Road, Sutton, admitted participating in a gathering in breach of Coronavirus restrictions, on February 17, 2021. On January 4 he was fined £320 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Timothy Hutton, 35, of Hickling Court, Mansfield, admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend appointments on September 5 and 12. On January 4 he was fined £40 with costs of £60.

Alexandru Cociu, 21, of Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance, on February 16, 2021. On January 5 he was fined £500 with a £50 surcharge and £30 costs. His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

Ace Davis, 24, of Graylands Road, Bilborough, admitted two counts of assault at an address in Huthwaite, on January 3. On January 5 he was jailed for 24 weeks and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge. A three year restraining order was imposed.

Jamie Walters, 19, of Thoresby Street, Mansfield, admitted driving with 70 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs, taking a vehicle without the owner's consent, and driving without a licence or insurance, on November 27. On January 5 he was fined 3461, with a £46 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned from driving.

Kevin Hempsall, 37, of Windsor Avenue, Sutton, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance, on July 1, 2021. On January 5 he received eight weeks, suspended for two years, wth 15 rehabilitation days and 100 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay a £138 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned for two years.