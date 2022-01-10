Man in court over violent attempted robbery in Mansfield

A man has appeared in court in connection with an attempted robbery of a van driver who was threatened with a knife and crowbar in Mansfield.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 10th January 2022, 8:10 am

The victim had pulled up on Littleover Avenue, Oaktree, when his path was blocked by a car.

Police said he was then threatened with a crowbar and a knife before receiving a minor cut to his hand as he defended himself.

The would-be robber made off empty-handed in an awaiting car following the incident on Friday, October 8, at about 6.15pm.

A man was arrested in connection with the incident last week, when a taxi he was travelling in was pulled over in Nottingham.

William Robinson, aged 44, of no fixed abode, has now appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, charged with attempted robbery and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon.

The case was adjourned to Nottingham Crown Court next month and Robinson was remanded in custody.

