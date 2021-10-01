Reports from the courts: defendants from the Mansfield area

Ivan Krasnan, 35, of Prospect Drive, Shirebrook, admitted driving with 53 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs, on September 26. He also admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance. On September 27 he received a 12-month community order with ten rehabilitation days. He was fined £200 with a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

Simon Lyons, 41, of Bathwood Drive, Mansfield, admitted driving without insurance on September 22. On September 28 he was fined £120 with a £34 surcharge and £90 costs. He was banned from driving for six months.

Rachel Naish, 52, of Talbot Street, Mansfield was convicted in her absence of driving while disqualified and failing to comply with a red light, on March 13, 2020. On September 28 she admitted breaching a conditional discharge that was imposed in May 2019. She was fined £250 and ordered to pay a £32 surcharge with £220 costs. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read the latest stories from Nottingham Magistrates Court.

Robbie Bowler, 34, of Carnarvon Grove, Sutton, admitted driving without due care and attention, and failing to stop after causing an accident where a person was injured, on January 31. on Sepember 28, he received a 14 week sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 150 hours of unpaid work, He must pay a £128 surcharge and costs of £85. He was banned from driving for 12 months.

Daniel Carlin 31, of Cornwall Avenue, Mansfield, admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order on September 29. On the same day he was fined £100 and ordered to pay £142 costs.

Ryan Straw, 29, care of Muskham Court, Nottingham, admitted dangerous driving, and drivng without insurance or a licence, on August 18. On September 29 he was committed to Nottingham Crown Court for sentence and an interim disqualification was imposed.

Lee Ashton 42, of Dalestorth Road, Sutton, admitted assault and driving while disqualified and without insurance on June 3. On September 29 he was fined £270 and ordered to pay £30 compensation, with a £30 surcharge and costs of £300. He was banned for 12 months.