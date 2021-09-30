Mansfield man threatened to kill bus station workers after he was kicked off a bus

Robert Faulkner climbed aboard the bus and shouted: "I hope you enjoyed your last ride - I will get you sacked in the morning," at 4pm, on September 8, said prosecutor Neil Hollett.

As he was shouting, he “unintentionally” spat in the driver's face and “accidentally” elbowed him in the ribs as the driver "forcefully ejected" him.

Faulkner went into the Trent Barton office at the depot and was aggressive towards a female worker, threatening to stab the drivers and "get the boys down."

Sutton Bus Station.

"I am serious," he shouted. "I will kill the f***** lot of you."

He walked off and was later arrested, but the next day he told police he had no intention of carrying out the threats.

"He accepted it wasn't the best way to deal with the situation," said Mr Hollett.

Simon King, mitigating, said that shortly before the altercation Faulkner had received bad news about the death of a close family friend.

"He was upset about this and the fact he hadn't been told by another member of the family," Mr King said. "He was in a state of some shock and upset."

He thought that two drivers were talking about him as they swapped over and when a driver pipped his horn at him, causing him to jump, he got on the bus to remonstrate with him.

Mr King said: “He was extremely upset and went to make a complaint. He ended up making extremely inappropriate comments which, with hindsight, he accepts were completely wrong.”

The court heard he suffers from a mental health condition.

Falkner, 61, of Newgate Lane, Mansfield, admitted assault by beating and using threatening words, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, on Thursday.

The chair told him: "People around you would be very frightened by the language you used and you have a record."

He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for one year, and was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge with £85 costs and £50 compensation to the driver.