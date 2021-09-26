Reports from the courts: defendants from the Mansfield area

Francis Tasker, aged 26, of Sylvan Crescent, Skegby, admitted criminal damage and three counts of assault. He was given a two-year community order with 31 rehabilitation days and 120 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £200 compensation, £85 costs and a £95 surcharge.

Liam Grafton, 40, of Chatsworth Street, Sutton, admitted using threatening words on February 15 and obstructing a train by putting his legs over the platform at Mansfield train station on November 2, 2020, and was convicted of making threats to kill, on January 27, and assault, on February 3. He was given a 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation days, fined £80 and ordered to pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul Welch, 51, of Baums Lane, Mansfield, admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order on September 12 and 14. He was jailed for seven weeks and ordered to pay £142.

Read the latest stories from Nottingham Magistrates Court.

Natasha Parker, 36, of Mayhall Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted failing to provide a breath specimen on July 18. She was banned from driving for 28 months, fined £480 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £300 costs.

Tom Bradley, 29, of Bramley Court, Sutton, admitted assault. He was given a two-year community order with 31 rehabilitation days, fined £350 and ordered to pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

Martin Witton, 34, of James Street, Kirkby, admitted breaching a restraining order, possession of class A drugs, and failing to comply with a community order. He was jailed for 29 weeks.

Stelian Cocos, 51, of Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse, was found to have breached Coronavirus regulations by participating in a gathering on Warsop Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, on January 2. He was fined £1,760 and ordered to pay a £170 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kylelon Francis, 24, currently of HMP Nottingham, was found to have breached Coronavirus regulations by participating in a gathering on Southwell Road West, Mansfield, on January 29. He was fined £1,760 and ordered to pay a £170 surcharge and £85 costs.

Calvin Norris, 33, of Southwell Close, Kirkby, was found to have breached Coronavirus regulations by participating in a gathering on Wentworth Road, Kirkby, on February 19. He was fined £1,760 and ordered to pay a £170 surcharge and £85 costs.

Naomi Carlisle, 34, of Clare Road, Sutton, admitted assault, eight counts of theft, and two counts of threatening behaviour. She was jailed for 24 weeks and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

Kurt Horton, 29, of Clare Road, Sutton, admitted possession of an offensive weapon on Jephson Road, Sutton, on September 18. He was given a 12-month community order with 70 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

Thomas Wabey, 33, of George Street, Mansfield, admitted failing to comply with a community order. The order was revoked and he was jailed for 16 weeks.

Tom Peacock, 42, of Church Drive, Ravenshead, admitted possession of ketamine and cannabis, and driving when the proportion of cannabis and a cocaine by-product in his system in his blood exceeded the specified limits, on Broxtowe Lane, Nottingham, on January 15. He was banned for driving for 23 months, given a 12-month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work, fined £200 and ordered to pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.